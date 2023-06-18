X

For now, Braves catcher Sean Murphy avoids injured list

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 20 minutes ago

On Sunday morning, the Braves released a tweet with roster moves. They announced …

They recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp.

They designated Charlie Culberson for assignment.

They did not mention Sean Murphy, whose right hamstring inflammation necessitated these moves. And the fact they did not mention Murphy is good news, because it means he has, at least for now, avoided the injured list.

In Saturday’s win over the Rockies, Murphy exited the game with right hamstring tightness. He appeared to tweak his hamstring rounding first base on what would’ve been a double – he pulled up and stayed at first base, clearly having experienced pain.

Murphy’s MRI showed some inflammation. For now, the Braves will wait and see how he progresses over the next few days. They have until Wednesday to decide if he’ll hit the injured list, as teams can backdate injured-list placements a maximum of three days.

This is Tromp’s second stint with Atlanta this season. He was up after Travis d’Arnaud suffered a concussion in early April.

Murphy is having the best offensive season of his career. He’s batting .287 with a .919 OPS. He’s hit 12 homers and has driven in 42 runs.

Kolby Allard begins rehab assignment

Kolby Allard, who suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain during spring training, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Allard is part of Atlanta’s starting pitching depth. Had he been healthy, he might’ve gotten a spot start or two to this point, as the Braves have needed a lot of starters over the first two-plus months.

On opening day, the Braves put Allard on the 60-day injured list.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

