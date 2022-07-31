Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame

The Braves were the second of five managerial jobs for Torre, the most notable being his run with the Yankees (1996-2007) that produced four championships. Torre was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“This is where my whole career started, with the Braves organization,” Torre said. “I signed a contract in 1959 and spent some time in Milwaukee and came here in ‘66. And it was just a treasure to spend eight years with Hank Aaron. To me, that was like going through school again and really coming out a whole lot smarter.”

Adcock spent 10 of his 17 seasons with the Milwaukee Braves. The slugging first baseman hit .285/.343/.511 over that period, making him one of the most prolific offensive players in Braves history. He was an All-Star in 1960 and helped the Braves earn their only championship in Milwaukee in 1954. Adcock died in 1999 at age 71.

Despite the rainy conditions, the weather cleared up enough that Mazzone and Torre were inducted during a pregame on-field ceremony. Hall of Fame pitchers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz each recorded videos congratulating Mazzone that aired in the stadium during the event. The trio won six Cy Young awards in an eight-year stretch under Mazzone.

Mazzone and Torre threw out the first pitches before Saturday’s game. The Braves’ Hall of Fame now includes 38 individuals.