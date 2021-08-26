ajc logo
Kyle Muller, Sean Newcomb sharp in Gwinnett victory

Kyle Muller impressed in a Braves uniform earlier in the season. AP file photo
Kyle Muller impressed in a Braves uniform earlier in the season. AP file photo

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Kyle Muller pitched six scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Nashville Sounds 5-4 in 10 innings Wednesday night.

Gwinnett’s Cristian Pache hit an RBI single off ex-Brave Chad Sobotka to score Terrance Gore and force extra innings. William Contreras hit an RBI single to center, scoring Orlando Arcia to give the Stripers a 5-4 lead.

Pache was 3-for-4 with an RBI double. He is batting .333 (21-for-63) with six doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 17 August games.

The Stripers are 57-41.

Muller, who was demoted by the Braves two weeks ago, allowed two hits, two walks and struck out four but did not get a decision. Sean Newcomb tossed scoreless ninth and 10th innings and improved to 3-0.

In his last seven Triple-A starts, Muller is 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA. Newcomb has not allowed a run in his last six Triple-A appearances, covering eight innings.

