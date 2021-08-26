Kyle Muller, Sean Newcomb sharp in Gwinnett victory

Gwinnett’s Cristian Pache hit an RBI single off ex-Brave Chad Sobotka to score Terrance Gore and force extra innings. William Contreras hit an RBI single to center, scoring Orlando Arcia to give the Stripers a 5-4 lead.

Pache was 3-for-4 with an RBI double. He is batting .333 (21-for-63) with six doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 17 August games.