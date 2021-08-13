Braves’ Muller sent to minors after poor start: ‘It’s a business’

Reds 12, Braves 3 (box score)

Muller said Thursday night that he was “definitely encouraged” by the experience overall.

“That’s something I’ve been dreaming my whole life of doing, pitching in the major leagues,” he said. “And being able to have some success early and know what that feels like, and then also have that success just swept out from under my feet and have a couple of bad outings in a row, that’s definitely something I can learn from. Having these experiences now are only going to help me later on in my career.”

Muller acknowledged his fastball velocity was “definitely down” from earlier in the season, but attributed that to command issues that caused him to “take a little bit off to try to get in the (strike) zone.”

Said Braves manager Brian Snitker: “I told Kyle, ‘You’re not the first and you won’t be the last (to go back down to the minors), because once you get up here and people get video on you and you start having expectations for yourself -- it’s just all part of the growth process and the maturation process of a young pitcher.’

“Most of those guys don’t just arrive as the finished product,” Snitker said. ”He’ll go back, and he’ll know more about what he needs to work on. ... This has been a great experience for him. As far as he’s come, it’s OK to step back and kind of refine your craft a little bit.”

Muller’s demotion comes as the Braves expect to get two starting pitchers, Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson, back from minor-league rehab assignments soon. Ynoa has made three rehab starts and Anderson two.

Asked after Thursday’s game if Ynoa will assume Muller’s spot in the rotation next week, Snitker said: “We haven’t finalized it yet because obviously the game just got over.”