Kyle Muller looks to continue early success

Kyle Muller rejoined the Braves rotation Monday, though rain pushed his first start back to Tuesday.
Muller, 23, has impressed in his first three starts. He was sent back to Triple-A before the All-Star break because the Braves didn’t need an additional starter during that stretch. He had two starts in Triple-A since, allowing two runs over 10 frames.
Kyle Muller stats
Now, Muller has the opportunity to continue building on what he’s done thus far. He was stellar in his first two outings, matching Jacob deGrom in New York and silencing the Reds in Cincinnati. He was OK in his latest effort, allowing three runs over 5-2/3 frames against the Marlins, and will try to be even better Tuesday against the powerhouse Padres.
San Diego enters the series at 55-41, firmly on the shortlist of legitimate World Series contenders. The National League West is unforgiving, though, leaving the Padres in third place behind the Giants (58-34) and Dodgers (58-36).
