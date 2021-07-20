Kyle Muller looks to continue early success

Now, Muller has the opportunity to continue building on what he’s done thus far. He was stellar in his first two outings, matching Jacob deGrom in New York and silencing the Reds in Cincinnati. He was OK in his latest effort, allowing three runs over 5-2/3 frames against the Marlins, and will try to be even better Tuesday against the powerhouse Padres.

San Diego enters the series at 55-41, firmly on the shortlist of legitimate World Series contenders. The National League West is unforgiving, though, leaving the Padres in third place behind the Giants (58-34) and Dodgers (58-36).