Kyle Muller earns extended stay in Braves’ rotation

Muller then struck out Joey Votto on four pitches, finishing him off with a crisp slider. It was a promising sequence for the 23-year-old, who’s shown the mental makeup necessary at the highest level.

“I like his aggression,” Snitker said. “He threw strikes. He’s confident. The one inning that was threatening to get away from him, he regrouped and got a big strikeout to end the inning. Those are the kinds of things you look at with a young pitcher, and when it’s all over, you think, ‘Man, that was really good.’ You wait for those moments to see how they respond, and he did a really good job.”

Muller is the third youngster to earn an extended stay in the Braves’ rotation this season. Huascar Ynoa did so to start the campaign before breaking his hand. Tucker Davidson did so in June, though a left-forearm strain has him sidelined through at least mid-August.

The Braves’ rotation has rounded into shape despite the numerous injuries. Muller would be the cherry on top, giving the team a towering southpaw whose fastball hovers in the mid-to-high 90s.

Whatever this season holds, the Braves also must plan for the future. Muller can establish himself as part of the 2022 plan if he continues what he’s shown so far. And in earning more major-league opportunities, he’ll help the team as it tries to climb back into the postseason race.

“He’s grown up a lot the last couple years,” Snitker said of Muller. “He’s come up with a really good assortment. He used the change-up the other day. Both breaking balls. He’s throwing strikes, working quick, on the attack. A lot of really good things. It’s a credit to him to use what he got to do last year and use that time to hone everything and improve. Good for him.”