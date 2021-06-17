Kyle Muller optioned back to Triple-A, but candidate to start next week

The Braves optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled right-hander Jacob Webb before their series opener against the Cardinals on Thursday.
Muller, 23, made his major-league debut as a reliever in Wednesday’s loss to the Red Sox. The hard-throwing southpaw allowed two runs in his inning, though he flashed the physical ability that makes him one of the team’s more intriguing young pitchers.
“He’s such a good kid,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s another one who’s come a long way since we drafted him (in 2016). So it’s good to see him out there and throwing strikes. Very impressed.”
Muller is a candidate to start one of the doubleheader games against the Mets in New York on Monday, Snitker said. It would be his first career major-league start.
Webb last pitched in the majors during a May 21 game against the Pirates. The righty has a 5.63 ERA in 16 appearances this season.