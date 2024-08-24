Atlanta Braves

Jorge Soler out of lineup Saturday as Braves ease him back into regular role

Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Jorge Soler (2) flies out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves lost 3-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Jorge Soler (2) flies out during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves lost 3-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Jorge Soler was out of the Braves’ lineup Saturday against Washington as part of the team’s plan for working him back into regular duties.

Soler returned to the lineup Friday, playing right field for the first time since Aug. 14 after he was stalled with a hamstring strain. Manager Brian Snitker said the team intended to play Soler in the outfield Friday and Sunday, giving him Saturday to rest.

On Friday, Soler’s defense came under the microscope again as he didn’t get to a ball that resulted in another run charged against Chris Sale, who’s the National League Cy Young favorite. Snitker clarified Soler wasn’t hampered by his hamstring. The Braves always have been cautious with injuries.

“I think he thought the ball might’ve actually been foul, quite honestly,” Snitker said. “(Trainer) George (Poulis) said (Soler) ran a lot better than that pregame. So I think there was more than just the injury part of it.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Soler, the Braves’ 2021 World Series MVP, is hitting .240 with an .897 OPS in 16 games since the club reacquired him from the Giants. His right-field defense has left much to be desired, but the Braves expected that when they traded for him, especially considering he hadn’t played in the field for San Francisco. The Braves added him to upgrade their offense.

Note:

- Catcher Travis d’Arnaud returned to the lineup Saturday. He missed five games with wrist soreness after getting hit by a pitch.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Jorge Soler returns; impressive Raisel Iglesias feat
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ Austin Riley has right hand fracture, will miss 6-8 weeks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Austin Riley’s injury isn’t fatal blow for Braves
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sale strikes out 10 in 14th win and Braves hit 3 HRs to rout Angels 11-3
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Heritage Auction

Auction on first of disputed Hank Aaron memorabilia ends with $2.1 million bid
In fight for their postseason lives, Braves get contributions from unlikely sources
Braves notes: Jorge Soler returns; impressive Raisel Iglesias feat
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role