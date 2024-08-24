Jorge Soler out of lineup Saturday as Braves ease him back into regular role

Jorge Soler was out of the Braves’ lineup Saturday against Washington as part of the team’s plan for working him back into regular duties.
Soler returned to the lineup Friday, playing right field for the first time since Aug. 14 after he was stalled with a hamstring strain. Manager Brian Snitker said the team intended to play Soler in the outfield Friday and Sunday, giving him Saturday to rest.
On Friday, Soler’s defense came under the microscope again as he didn’t get to a ball that resulted in another run charged against Chris Sale, who’s the National League Cy Young favorite. Snitker clarified Soler wasn’t hampered by his hamstring. The Braves always have been cautious with injuries.
“I think he thought the ball might’ve actually been foul, quite honestly,” Snitker said. “(Trainer) George (Poulis) said (Soler) ran a lot better than that pregame. So I think there was more than just the injury part of it.”
Soler, the Braves’ 2021 World Series MVP, is hitting .240 with an .897 OPS in 16 games since the club reacquired him from the Giants. His right-field defense has left much to be desired, but the Braves expected that when they traded for him, especially considering he hadn’t played in the field for San Francisco. The Braves added him to upgrade their offense.
- Catcher Travis d’Arnaud returned to the lineup Saturday. He missed five games with wrist soreness after getting hit by a pitch.
