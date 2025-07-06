He's back! 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez returns again for his seventh stint with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Chavez has returned yet again for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves, including his second this season.

The Braves added the 41-year-old reliever to their major league roster before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is the sixth move to add the veteran right-hander to Atlanta's roster since 2021 and the seventh overall since 2009.

Chavez allowed two runs in three innings in his first stint with the Braves this season after being called up on April 1. He was released a few days later and granted free agency before re-signing with the team.