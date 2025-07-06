Nation & World News
Nation & World News

He's back! 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez returns again for his seventh stint with Braves

Jesse Chavez has returned for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves
FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the sixth inning in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series baseball game on Oct. 1, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the sixth inning in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series baseball game on Oct. 1, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Chavez has returned yet again for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves, including his second this season.

The Braves added the 41-year-old reliever to their major league roster before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is the sixth move to add the veteran right-hander to Atlanta's roster since 2021 and the seventh overall since 2009.

Chavez allowed two runs in three innings in his first stint with the Braves this season after being called up on April 1. He was released a few days later and granted free agency before re-signing with the team.

The Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach to the 60-day injured list. Schwellenbach was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow, possibly ending his season.

The loss of Schwellenbach led the Braves to use seven pitchers, including Dodd, in a bullpen game in Saturday's 9-6 loss to Baltimore in 10 innings. That prompted the move to add Chavez for pitching depth in Sunday's final game of the series.

Chavez first joined the Braves in December 2009 in a trade with Tampa Bay for reliever Rafael Soriano. He played on Atlanta's 2021 World Series championship team after signing a minor league deal.

Chavez made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2008 and has pitched for nine teams in 18 seasons, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, left, and Jorge Soler, right, react after defeating the New York Yankees during a baseball game Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Jorge Soler has 2-run double after coming off IL for Angels against Braves, his former team

Braves' Schwellenbach out with broken elbow. Profar returns from drug suspension and Verdugo cut

Another man down: Braves put Schwellenbach on injured list

The Atlanta Braves have not said how Spencer Schwellenbach fractured his elbow. The right-hander struck out 12 and allowed one run in seven innings Saturday vs. the Phillies

The Latest

FILE - Bottles of spirits are labeled with a star in Bilka in Randers, Denmark, making it easier for customers to buy European goods, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

Credit: AP

US tariffs on European goods threaten to shake up the world's largest trade relationship

10m ago

Search for 27 missing girls plows forward after flash flood kills at least 51 people in Texas

35m ago

Israeli airstrikes kill 38 Palestinians in Gaza as truce negotiating team heads to Qatar

35m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?