Interactive: Explore Hank Aaron’s legendary career

On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron dethroned Babe Ruth to become the leader in all-time career home runs. But his accomplishments on the diamond go further than just home runs.

Aaron’s illustrious 23-season-long career culminated with him sitting atop multiple record books. His record for career runs batted in (RBI) still stands to this day at 2,297, along with his record for extra base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856).

While only a few of his records stand to this day, Aaron is a constant presence close to the top on many scoreboards. His record for career home runs (755) stood for 33 years, until Barry Bonds surpassed him for 762; he’s now second all-time. Aaron is third in the standings for career hits (3,771) and games played (3,298). Aaron is fifth in runs scored (2,174) and fourth in intentional walks (293).