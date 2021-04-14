In small bit of good news, at least Braves’ new lineup impressed

The Braves didn’t have much to smile about Tuesday. They were crushed by the Marlins 14-8, their third consecutive loss. Outfielder Cristian Pache left the game with left-groin tightness and will go on the injured list. Starter Max Fried was roughed up for the second straight outing and underwent an MRI on his right hamstring after suffering an injury while running the bases.
It was the worst night of the young season for the Braves. The only positive was their reconstructed lineup, which proved an instant success. The Braves scored eight runs on 11 hits. Their offensive production — which has been inconsistent throughout the season — was the least of their issues Tuesday.
First baseman Freddie Freeman, moved back into the second spot in the order, doubled in his first at-bat. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna followed with his first homer of the season. Ozuna assembled a three-hit night, which is even more impressive when one considers he had just five hits on the season entering the night. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who began the day hitting .128, was bumped from the second spot to fifth in the lineup. He homered in his first at-bat.
Freeman, Ozuna and Albies each had a multi-hit game. A larger sample size is needed before truly judging the lineup, but the first results were encouraging.
“We scored plenty of runs,” manager Brian Snitker said. “The offense was really good. (The lineup change) worked out, I thought. Had Freddie up in some really good situations. I like the flow of it, how it felt. A lot.”
