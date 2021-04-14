In small bit of good news, at least Braves’ new lineup impressed

It was the worst night of the young season for the Braves. The only positive was their reconstructed lineup, which proved an instant success. The Braves scored eight runs on 11 hits. Their offensive production — which has been inconsistent throughout the season — was the least of their issues Tuesday.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, moved back into the second spot in the order, doubled in his first at-bat. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna followed with his first homer of the season. Ozuna assembled a three-hit night, which is even more impressive when one considers he had just five hits on the season entering the night. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who began the day hitting .128, was bumped from the second spot to fifth in the lineup. He homered in his first at-bat.