Max Fried undergoes precautionary MRI on hamstring

Fried struggled mightily for the second consecutive outing. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits across four innings. The lefty is coming off a breakout season in which he owned a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts. The Braves won 10 of those outings. This season, Fried has an 11.45 ERA across three starts. The Braves have lost his last two appearances.

To top off his rough night, Fried stayed in the game to hit in the bottom of the fourth inning because the Braves are operating with a four-man bench. He doubled - Fried is an excellent hitting pitcher - and later scored. But he was injured running from second to third.