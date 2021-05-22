How the Braves scored 20 against the Pirates

The Braves had themselves a night against the Pirates Friday, hitting seven homers - including two grand slams - in a 20-1 win at a nearly sold-out Truist Park. They scored in every inning they hit except the fourth.
A rundown of how the Braves reached the magic number of 20, the most runs scored in a major-league game this year:
Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson, who entered the game with a 3.50 ERA, left with a 4.73 ERA. He was pummeled from the first inning on, allowing nine runs on 10 hits (three homers). It started with second baseman Ozzie Albies’ double that scored outfielder Ronald Acuna and put he Braves up 1-0 in the first.
An inning later, it grew out of control. The first three Braves reached, setting up Acuna for his second career grand slam. His other grand slam was also against the Pirates in 2019. This one made the lead 5-0, and with Braves starter Ian Anderson already looking comfortable, it seemed like that alone could’ve been enough.
Anderson allowed another run in the fourth, when outfielder Guillermo Heredia doubled and later scored on Acuna’s sacrifice fly. In the fifth, outfielder Marcell Ozuna walked before Albies smashed a home run. Third baseman Austin Riley homered on the next pitch, making it 9-0. It was mercifully Anderson’s final inning.
Ozuna homered off Kyle Keller in the sixth for the team’s 10th run. It was his first homer since May 14. In the ensuing frame, the Braves went back-to-back again, this time off Chasen Shreve with Riley and shortstop Dansby Swanson providing the fireworks. It was 12-0.
The Braves padded their numbers with an eight-run eighth, demolishing infielder Wilmer Difo, who was forced to pitch. Difo allowed eight runs on six hits and walked three in a performance that was terrible even by position-player pitching standards. The first three Braves reached, with first baseman Freddie Freeman walking, Ozuna doubling and Albies walking.
Riley hit a sacrifice fly for his third RBI. Swanson walked to re-load the bases. Newcomer Kevan Smith, who started at catcher, singled home Ozuna. Heredia followed with a single, again loading the bases. Enter utilityman Ehire Adrianza, who belted a pinch-hit grand slam to right field off Difo, making it 19-0. Freeman and Ozuna each doubled to produce the 20th run.
It was an all-time productive night for the Braves, who became the first team in MLB history to record at least seven homers and at least two grand slams in a single game. Their 14 extra-base hits set a franchise record. They also managed to erase their -19 run differential in just one night.
As exhilarating as the win was - it came before a crowd of 37,545 that was celebrating alumni weekend - it only counts as one. There have been several moments it seemed the Braves had rediscovered themselves only for them to fall flat the next night. At 21-24, the season is certainly salvageable. It’s now up to them to make this night count for more than stats.