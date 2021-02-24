How Ronald Acuna’s contract compares to Fernando Tatis’ new deal

Still, in terms of annual value, Acuna’s current contract averages $12.4 million per year (if both options are picked up) and Tatis’ deal averages $24.29 million. Through his age-30 season, Tatis’ contract averages $17.78 million per year. Acuna will make $17 million in each of the final six years on his contract (including the options), while Tatis will make $36 million in each of the final six seasons on his deal.

Here’s a season-by-season comparison of the contracts (Acuna’s covers 2019 through potentially 2028, while Tatis’ covers 2021 through 2034):

⋅ 2019: Acuna $1 million.

⋅ 2020: Acuna $1 million.

⋅ 2021: Acuna $5 million; Tatis $1 million (plus $10 million signing bonus).

⋅ 2022: Acuna $15 million; Tatis $5 million.

⋅ 2023: Acuna $17 million; Tatis $7 million.

⋅ 2024: Acuna $17 million; Tatis $11 million.

⋅ 2025: Acuna $17 million; Tatis $20 million.

⋅ 2026: Acuna $17 million; Tatis $20 million.

⋅ 2027: Acuna $17 million if the Braves exercise their option ($10 million buyout if they don’t); Tatis $25 million.

⋅ 2028: Acuna $17 million if the Braves exercise their option; Tatis $25 million.

⋅ 2029: Tatis $36 million.

⋅ 2030: Tatis $36 million.

⋅ 2031: Tatis $36 million.

⋅ 2032: Tatis $36 million.

⋅ 2033: Tatis $36 million.

⋅ 2034: Tatis $36 million.

Acuna had played in 115 major league games when he signed his contract, while Tatis has played in 143.

They are considered comparable talents on the field. A recent listing of baseball’s top 100 players by MLB Network ranked Tatis No. 6 and Acuna No. 7.