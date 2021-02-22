5 things Braves: Long-term deals

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. is the latest player so sign a deal worth more than $300 million, stretching beyond a decade. The Braves’ highest-paid player, Freddie Freeman, is entering the final year of an eight-year deal.
Atlanta has a projected opening-day payroll of about $129 million. The team’s longest-term deal is now on its third year. The Braves have not shied from contracts that span more than a handful of seasons. Here’s a look at five such deals:
Freddie Freeman, first baseman: In 2014 signed a franchise-record eight-year, $135 million contract. (Freeman, who turns 32 in September, will $22 million in the final season of his contract.)
Ronald Acuna, outfielder: The Braves signed the 21-year-old to the second largest contract in franchise history, valued at $100 million over eight years. (The contract includes two club options worth $17 million each and a $10 million buyout.)
Chipper Jones, third baseman: Signed a six-year, $90 million extension before the 2001 season. (He restructured his extension in 2007, remaining with the team until his retirement in 2012.)
B.J. Upton, center fielder: Signed as free agent in 2015 to a five-year, $75.25 million deal - at the time the largest free-agent contract in franchise history. (He was traded away in 2015.)
Brian McCann, catcher: At spring training in 2007, McCann signed a six-year, $27.8 million extension that included a $12 million club option for 2013. (He signed with New York Yankees following season as a free agent.)