5 things Braves: Long-term deals

Atlanta has a projected opening-day payroll of about $129 million. The team’s longest-term deal is now on its third year. The Braves have not shied from contracts that span more than a handful of seasons. Here’s a look at five such deals:

Freddie Freeman, first baseman: In 2014 signed a franchise-record eight-year, $135 million contract. (Freeman, who turns 32 in September, will $22 million in the final season of his contract.)