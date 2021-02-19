Two Braves ranked among MLB’s top seven players

The Braves have two of baseball’s top seven players, according to rankings aired Thursday night on MLB Network.
First baseman Freddie Freeman is the sport’s fourth best player and outfielder Ronald Acuna the seventh best, based on the network’s annual “Top 100 Players Right Now” rankings.
The three players rated ahead of Freeman are No. 1 Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels’ center fielder; No. 2 Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ right fielder; and Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets’ ace pitcher.
Following Freeman in the rankings are three young stars: No. 5 Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals’ 22-year-old old outfielder; No. 6 Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres’ 22-year-old shortstop, who has a new 14-year, $340 million contract; and the 23-year-old Acuna.
Thursday’s unveiling of the top 10 players completed MLB Network’s “Top 100 Players Right Now” countdown. In addition to Freeman and Acuna, three other Braves also are in the top 100: outfielder Marcell Ozuna at No. 37, pitcher Max Fried at No. 70 and second baseman Ozzie Albies at No. 72. (Braves pitcher Mike Soroka, ranked No. 67 a year ago, didn’t make the top 100 this time after missing almost all of last season with a torn right Achilles tendon.)
