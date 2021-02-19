Two Braves ranked among MLB’s top seven players

First baseman Freddie Freeman is the sport’s fourth best player and outfielder Ronald Acuna the seventh best, based on the network’s annual “Top 100 Players Right Now” rankings.

The three players rated ahead of Freeman are No. 1 Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels’ center fielder; No. 2 Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ right fielder; and Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets’ ace pitcher.