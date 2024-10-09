The numbers are in … and they are not good.

With the Braves’ season over following their wild card playoff round loss to the Padres, we can look back at the injury-plagued season.

In all, the Braves had 19 different players land 23 times on an injury/inactive list this season. Several, such as Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., had season-ending injuries early in the year. Others, such as Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and A.J. Minter, missed considerable time. This, of course, doesn’t include Chris Sale, who went uninjured the entire season but missed his final regular-season start and the wild card round.