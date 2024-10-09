The numbers are in … and they are not good.
With the Braves’ season over following their wild card playoff round loss to the Padres, we can look back at the injury-plagued season.
In all, the Braves had 19 different players land 23 times on an injury/inactive list this season. Several, such as Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., had season-ending injuries early in the year. Others, such as Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and A.J. Minter, missed considerable time. This, of course, doesn’t include Chris Sale, who went uninjured the entire season but missed his final regular-season start and the wild card round.
Total games missed: 1,062.
Here is the complete roster of those placed on the injured or inactive list:
Spencer Strider, right elbow UCL sprain: 155 games
Ronald Acuña Jr., torn left ACL: 112
Huascar Ynoa, right elbow stress reaction: 94
Ray Kerr, left elbow UCL: 94
Hurston Waldrep, right elbow inflammation: 93
A.J. Minter, left hip inflammation: 73
Austin Riley, fractured right hand, paternity list: 39
Ozzie Albies, right great toe fracture, fractured left wrist: 73
Pierce Johnson, right elbow inflammation: 11
Sean Murphy, strained left oblique muscle: 49
AJ Smith-Shawver, strained left oblique muscle: 42
Brian Anderson, bacterial infection: 14
Ramon Laureano, strained left oblique muscle: 5
Jimmy Herget, right shoulder inflammation: 41
Tyler Matzek, left elbow inflammation: 73
Max Fried, left forearm neuritis: 13
Michael Harris II, strained left hamstring: 52
Reynaldo Lopez, right forearm inflammation: 26
Travis d’Arnaud, paternity list: 3
About the Author