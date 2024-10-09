Breaking: Milton: Florida flight cancellations hit Atlanta, Delta caps some fares
Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: More than 1,000 games missed due to injury this season

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna speaks to members of the media before the Braves game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He will undergo season-ending surgery. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna speaks to members of the media before the Braves game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He will undergo season-ending surgery. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The numbers are in … and they are not good.

With the Braves’ season over following their wild card playoff round loss to the Padres, we can look back at the injury-plagued season.

In all, the Braves had 19 different players land 23 times on an injury/inactive list this season. Several, such as Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., had season-ending injuries early in the year. Others, such as Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and A.J. Minter, missed considerable time. This, of course, doesn’t include Chris Sale, who went uninjured the entire season but missed his final regular-season start and the wild card round.

Total games missed: 1,062.

Here is the complete roster of those placed on the injured or inactive list:

Spencer Strider, right elbow UCL sprain: 155 games

Ronald Acuña Jr., torn left ACL: 112

Huascar Ynoa, right elbow stress reaction: 94

Ray Kerr, left elbow UCL: 94

Hurston Waldrep, right elbow inflammation: 93

A.J. Minter, left hip inflammation: 73

Austin Riley, fractured right hand, paternity list: 39

Ozzie Albies, right great toe fracture, fractured left wrist: 73

Pierce Johnson, right elbow inflammation: 11

Sean Murphy, strained left oblique muscle: 49

AJ Smith-Shawver, strained left oblique muscle: 42

Brian Anderson, bacterial infection: 14

Ramon Laureano, strained left oblique muscle: 5

Jimmy Herget, right shoulder inflammation: 41

Tyler Matzek, left elbow inflammation: 73

Max Fried, left forearm neuritis: 13

Michael Harris II, strained left hamstring: 52

Reynaldo Lopez, right forearm inflammation: 26

Travis d’Arnaud, paternity list: 3

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Braves’ star-crossed season ends with a thud
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Starting pitchers Max Fried and Joe Musgrove exit early with injuries in Braves-Padres...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves need better health, not better lineup for 2025
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five questions the Braves must address this offseason
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If that’s it for Max Fried and the Braves, what a run it was
Braves intend to keep coaching staff intact, increase payroll for 2025
Poll results: Braves injuries were just too much
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...