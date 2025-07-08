Twins center fielder Byron Buxton announced he will participate in MLB’s Home Run Derby, taking place July 14 at Truist Park as a part of All-Star Week.
Buxton is the first participant this season hailing from the host state of Georgia.
The Twins outfielder earned his second All-Star appearance Sunday, being voted in as an American League reserve by MLB players and the Commissioner’s Office. He is batting .270 this season with 20 home runs and ranks second — only behind Aaron Judge — in fWAR for AL outfielders.
Buxton is from Baxley, Georgia, and attended Appling County High School. The 31-year-old was committed to play baseball for the University of Georgia before the Twins selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.
He is the fourth player to announce their involvement in the Derby, along with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Nationals left fielder James Wood, and Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
