Twins center fielder Byron Buxton announced he will participate in MLB’s Home Run Derby, taking place July 14 at Truist Park as a part of All-Star Week.

Buxton is the first participant this season hailing from the host state of Georgia.

The Twins outfielder earned his second All-Star appearance Sunday, being voted in as an American League reserve by MLB players and the Commissioner’s Office. He is batting .270 this season with 20 home runs and ranks second — only behind Aaron Judge — in fWAR for AL outfielders.