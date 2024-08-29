Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Atlanta Braves

How have Braves fared against Phillies in 2024

Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall, facing, hugs designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) after Duvall hit a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-2 and won the series 2-1. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

The Braves hope to continue their winning ways against the Phillies Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Philadelphia.

ExploreNL East standings

Atlanta has won all three series against the Phillies this season - winners in six of nine games against the division leaders - and can clinch the season series with only one win in the next four games.

Why is that important? The first tiebreaker in the standings is head-to-head record. This means that, if they were to be tied with the Phillies after the final day of the season, the Braves would be National League East champions for a seventh consecutive season.

Here’s a look back at the scores from the first nine games this season:

March 29 at Philadelphia: Braves 9, Phillies 3

March 30 at Philadelphia: Braves 12, Phillies 4

March 31 at Philadelphia: Phillies 5, Braves 4

July 5 at Atlanta: Phillies 8, Braves 6

July 6 at Atlanta: Braves 5, Phillies 1

July 7 at Atlanta: Braves 6, Phillies 0

August 20 at Atlanta: Braves 3, Phillies 1

August 21 at Atlanta: Phillies 3, Braves 2

August 22 at Atlanta: Braves 3, Phillies 2

AJC Sports
