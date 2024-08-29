How have Braves fared against Phillies in 2024

The Braves hope to continue their winning ways against the Phillies Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Philadelphia.

Atlanta has won all three series against the Phillies this season - winners in six of nine games against the division leaders - and can clinch the season series with only one win in the next four games.

Why is that important? The first tiebreaker in the standings is head-to-head record. This means that, if they were to be tied with the Phillies after the final day of the season, the Braves would be National League East champions for a seventh consecutive season.