How have Braves fared against Phillies in 2024

The Braves hope to continue their winning ways against the Phillies Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Philadelphia.
Atlanta has won all three series against the Phillies this season - winners in six of nine games against the division leaders - and can clinch the season series with only one win in the next four games.
Why is that important? The first tiebreaker in the standings is head-to-head record. This means that, if they were to be tied with the Phillies after the final day of the season, the Braves would be National League East champions for a seventh consecutive season.
Here’s a look back at the scores from the first nine games this season:
March 29 at Philadelphia: Braves 9, Phillies 3
March 30 at Philadelphia: Braves 12, Phillies 4
March 31 at Philadelphia: Phillies 5, Braves 4
July 5 at Atlanta: Phillies 8, Braves 6
July 6 at Atlanta: Braves 5, Phillies 1
July 7 at Atlanta: Braves 6, Phillies 0
August 20 at Atlanta: Braves 3, Phillies 1
August 21 at Atlanta: Phillies 3, Braves 2
August 22 at Atlanta: Braves 3, Phillies 2
About the Author