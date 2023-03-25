How Alex Anthopoulos put Sam Hilliard at ease heading into spring training

Hilliard is out of minor-league options, which helped his case to make the opening-day roster. If the Braves don’t put him on there, they almost certainly will lose him after placing him on waivers. Hilliard also is playing really well this spring.

Entering Saturday, Hilliard was batting .390 with a 1.051 OPS. He had four doubles, a homer and nine RBIs.

Hilliard hoped to come to camp and prove he could hit consistently. He wanted to refine his approach. And of course, he made it a priority to continue playing great defense.

Hilliard, who made his debut in 2019 for the Rockies, never has played more than 81 games in a major-league season. Barring injury, he’ll be in a bench role for the Braves if he makes the roster. But he hopes to be more consistent at the big-league level.

“The things that I’ve learned not being an everyday starter my whole career is how to get myself ready in any situation, whether it’s coming off the bench, or a surprise to start, if someone gets scratched and I end up going in the lineup,” Hilliard said.

“And also, through that, I’ve been up and down a little bit. I’ve played a lot with a lot of pressure on me, and I’d go down, and I’d have no pressure. You start to realize it’s all kind of self-inflicted, stuff going on between the ears. Over time, you start to realize that that’s stuff that you can actually control, and you don’t have so much weight on yourself. It’s kind of an eye-opening feeling when you realize that. It doesn’t make the game any less hard, but you can kind of get out of your way a little bit more.”

This is how he came to that realization: Hilliard, now 29, used to feel like he had to do a lot every day to be in the next day’s lineup when he was in the majors. But at Triple-A, he felt like the best player on the field. He knew he would be in the lineup the next day, and therefore he didn’t press.

Like everyone else who reported to North Port, Hilliard set out with the goal of making the opening-day roster. He’s close to accomplishing that.

He feels like the best is yet to come in his career.

“I feel like I have a lot left to show,” he said. “If I can get out of my own way, I feel like the sky’s the limit for me.”

Michael Harris returns, Eddie Rosario sits

Michael Harris II, who was scratched from Friday’s lineup because of back tightness, returned for Saturday’s game in North Port versus the Twins.

Eddie Rosario, who was scratched Friday with lower back tightness, was initially in Saturday’s lineup, but the Braves wanted to give him an extra day. He is fine, the Braves said.

Collin McHugh to appear on Bally Sports

Braves reliever Collin McHugh will be a special guest in the broadcast booth for the start of Sunday’s game on Bally Sports South.

The Braves will play the Pirates at 1 p.m., and McHugh will spend a few innings with play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and analyst Peter Moylan.