Here’s where the Braves stand on Memorial Day

The good news: They haven’t been really, really bad yet.

They have not won three games in a row and have not lost three games in a row. They are floating somewhere in the middle, with everyone waiting for them to take off.

“Just hasn’t been as consistent enough yet,” pitcher Kyle Wright said last week. “I feel like it’s coming. This team’s too good not to go on a stretch, go on a run. We’re just scuffling a little bit after getting those two (consecutive wins), but I still believe in this team wholeheartedly. We got too much talent to not go on a run at some point.”

As of Memorial Day, the Braves ranked 22nd in baseball with a .232 team batting average, but 12th with a .704 OPS. They were second in the National League and fourth in the majors with 60 home runs.

The issue for them thus far: They haven’t hit as well as they would like with runners in scoring position. As they headed into the Diamondbacks series, their .235 batting average with runners in scoring position ranked 20th in MLB, and their .659 OPS in those spots was 24th.

This must improve.

But with a lineup that includes Ronald Acuña, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna, and with Dansby Swanson hitting well, there isn’t a ton of reason for concern just yet.

Spencer Strider’s inclusion in the rotation for Monday’s start is indicative of the Braves’ main issue on the mound: They haven’t gotten anything out of the fifth starter spot. They tried Huascar Ynoa and Bryce Elder and Tucker Davidson, and none could permanently take it.

Braves starting pitchers had a combined 4.38 ERA before Strider’s first career start, which ranked 23rd in baseball. But we should note that number also is influenced by the ERAs of the fifth starters to this point. (For example, Ynoa had a 13.50 ERA over two starts).

Max Fried has shined, and Wright has been a breakout star. Charlie Morton has struggled to consistently look like himself, and Ian Anderson has settled in nicely. Overall, the Braves’ rotation isn’t a cause for concern.

Their bullpen’s 3.35 ERA ranks 10th in the majors. The Braves’ relievers have the sixth-best opponents’ batting average (.216) in the game.

Kenley Jansen has been almost perfect. Out of the bullpen, Strider has dominated. A.J. Minter is having a great season. The unit is without Luke Jackson (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation). The main concern here: The Braves’ bullpen might be one injury or surprise underperformance away from being in trouble, though modern-day bullpens can be volatile.

Overall, the Braves don’t have a glaring weakness that appears as if it could keep them from contending. Are there issues? Sure.

But they have the talent. The pieces are in place.

Now, it’s about achieving some sort of consistency.