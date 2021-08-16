Healthy, wiser Huascar Ynoa rejoins Braves’ rotation Tuesday

Ynoa, who said he’s feeling 100%, won’t be limited in his start, manager Brian Snitker said. Ynoa was built up during his rehab assignment and his stuff was impressive, the manager added.

The youngster will also return a wiser individual. Ynoa learned the hard way that controlling your emotions is an instrumental part of being a big leaguer.

“Obviously, the first (lesson) would be just how you handle yourself during those frustrating moments and how to conduct yourself in the right manner,” Ynoa said. “Just continue to work every single day and continue to improve and make yourself better. That’s it.”

His manager agreed that Ynoa will grow from the mistake.

“I guarantee he’ll learn to (calm) things,” Snitker said. “That’s one of those things you hate to see happen, but those kinds of things will force you to see how fragile everything is in this game and that you do have to take care of yourself and everything. There are ways to do that that aren’t as destructive to your physical body.”

It’s difficult to understate how effective Ynoa was earlier in the year. He had a 2.29 ERA over his first seven starts before facing the Brewers, when he was charged five runs on nine hits in 4-1/3 innings, leading to his ill-advised thwack.

If Ynoa resembles his early season self, the Braves have envious pitching depth. Starter Ian Anderson isn’t far away from also returning. Both sidelined righties would join Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly to form a complete group. The Braves would also have Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint as depth, perhaps using both out of the bullpen in September.