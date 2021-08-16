Healthy, wiser Huascar Ynoa rejoins Braves’ rotation Tuesday

MIAMI - Consider it a lesson learned for 23-year-old Huascar Ynoa.
Ynoa was off to a marvelous start, not only earning a rotation spot but producing better than any other Braves starter. He was dynamic and reliable, even creating a few highlights with the bat (who can forget Ynoa’s grand slam against the Cubs?)
But Ynoa’s promising campaign was undone not by the swing of an opponent, but by his own. During a disappointing outing in Milwaukee, Ynoa let his frustrations get the best of him. He delivered a blow to the dugout bench that broke his right hand.
“I got taken out of the game and I was frustrated,” Ynoa said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I sat down and I punched the bench. Just sort of those things that happen when you’re frustrated and angry.”
The May 16 incident sidelined Ynoa for months, derailing his superb breakthrough. The right-hander will finally return Tuesday in Miami, where he’ll rejoin the Braves’ rotation and try to pick up where he left off.
Ynoa, who said he’s feeling 100%, won’t be limited in his start, manager Brian Snitker said. Ynoa was built up during his rehab assignment and his stuff was impressive, the manager added.
The youngster will also return a wiser individual. Ynoa learned the hard way that controlling your emotions is an instrumental part of being a big leaguer.
“Obviously, the first (lesson) would be just how you handle yourself during those frustrating moments and how to conduct yourself in the right manner,” Ynoa said. “Just continue to work every single day and continue to improve and make yourself better. That’s it.”
His manager agreed that Ynoa will grow from the mistake.
“I guarantee he’ll learn to (calm) things,” Snitker said. “That’s one of those things you hate to see happen, but those kinds of things will force you to see how fragile everything is in this game and that you do have to take care of yourself and everything. There are ways to do that that aren’t as destructive to your physical body.”
It’s difficult to understate how effective Ynoa was earlier in the year. He had a 2.29 ERA over his first seven starts before facing the Brewers, when he was charged five runs on nine hits in 4-1/3 innings, leading to his ill-advised thwack.
If Ynoa resembles his early season self, the Braves have envious pitching depth. Starter Ian Anderson isn’t far away from also returning. Both sidelined righties would join Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly to form a complete group. The Braves would also have Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint as depth, perhaps using both out of the bullpen in September.