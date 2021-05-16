ajc logo
Gwinnett’s Arcia extends hitting streak to 12 games with walk-off homer

Gwinnett shortstop Orlando Arcia hits a game-winning home run Sunday, May 16, 2021, against Louisville at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. (Bernie Connelly/Gwinnett Stripers)
Gwinnett shortstop Orlando Arcia hits a game-winning home run Sunday, May 16, 2021, against Louisville at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. (Bernie Connelly/Gwinnett Stripers)

By AJC Sports

Gwinnett shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a walk-off home run to extend his hitting streak to 12 games Sunday at Coolray Field.

Tied at 4-4 in the ninth, Arcia lined a 3-2 pitch from Louisville’s Shane Carle over the left field wall to give the Stripers a 5-4 win over the Bats. Arcia’s seventh homer of the year gave Gwinnett their first walk-off win this season and their first since July 5, 2019.

First baseman Ryan Casteel added his first home run of the season in the win.

Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs.

The Stripers (9-3) go back on the road Tuesday to open a series at Nashville. Kyle Wright (0-2, 5.40 ERA) is expected to start for Gwinnett.

