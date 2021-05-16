Gwinnett’s Arcia extends hitting streak to 12 games with walk-off homer

Tied at 4-4 in the ninth, Arcia lined a 3-2 pitch from Louisville’s Shane Carle over the left field wall to give the Stripers a 5-4 win over the Bats. Arcia’s seventh homer of the year gave Gwinnett their first walk-off win this season and their first since July 5, 2019.

First baseman Ryan Casteel added his first home run of the season in the win.