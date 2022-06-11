Game-by-game look at Braves’ 14-game winning streak

Game 1 -- Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0: After a gut-wrenching loss the night before, the Braves avoided a sweep with a victory in the series finale.

Game 2 -- Braves 13, Rockies 6: Travis d’Arnaud had two home runs and six RBIs in the first of a four-game series in Denver.

Game 3 -- Braves 3, Rockies 1 (10 innings): Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Braves scored three in the top of the 10th to secure their first three-game win streak of the season.

Game 4 -- Braves 6, Rockies 2 (11 innings): After allowing Colorado to tie the score in the bottom of the 10th, the Braves scored four runs in the top of the 11th.

Game 5 -- Braves 8, Rockies 7: The Braves completed the four-game sweep with a one-run victory, which ended with a Matt Olson dive to first base ahead of the base runner for the final out.

Game 6 -- Braves 3, A’s 2: Ronald Acuña had a pair of home runs in the victory.

Game 7 -- Braves 13, A’s 2: Michael Harris played a key role in the team’s win.

Game 8 -- Braves 3, Pirates 1: The bullpen shut the door on the Pirates in the first of a four-game series.

Game 9 -- Braves 4, Pirates 2: Spencer Strider and Dansby Swanson keyed the Braves’ win.

Game 10 -- Braves 10, Pirates 4: Ozzie Albies’ grand slam highlighted an eight-run seventh inning as the team erased a 4-2 deficit.

Game 11 -- Braves 5, Pirates 3: Adam Duvall’s two-homer game powered Atlanta and completed a four-game sweep.

Game 12 -- Braves 9, Nationals 5: Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs in the first game of a three-game series in Washington.

Game 13 -- Braves 10, Nationals 4: The Braves played their first game without injured second baseman Ozzie Albies, but his replacement Orlando Arcia stepped in and hit one of the team’s five home runs.

Game 14 -- Braves 8, Nationals 2: Austin Riley hit two home runs and Spencer Strider struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.