ajc logo
X

Game-by-game look at Braves’ 14-game winning streak

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia celebrates his home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 8-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia celebrates his home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 8-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 22 minutes ago

Orlando Arcia had four hits as the Braves beat the Nationals 8-2 Wednesday night for their 14th consecutive win.

The Braves are off Thursday then begin a series with the Cubs in Chicago Friday afternoon.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves
ajc.com

Credit: Sam Baskin

Credit: Sam Baskin

Here’s a look back at each of the 14 wins:

Game 1 -- Braves 6, Diamondbacks 0: After a gut-wrenching loss the night before, the Braves avoided a sweep with a victory in the series finale.

Game 2 -- Braves 13, Rockies 6: Travis d’Arnaud had two home runs and six RBIs in the first of a four-game series in Denver.

Game 3 -- Braves 3, Rockies 1 (10 innings): Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Braves scored three in the top of the 10th to secure their first three-game win streak of the season.

Game 4 -- Braves 6, Rockies 2 (11 innings): After allowing Colorado to tie the score in the bottom of the 10th, the Braves scored four runs in the top of the 11th.

Game 5 -- Braves 8, Rockies 7: The Braves completed the four-game sweep with a one-run victory, which ended with a Matt Olson dive to first base ahead of the base runner for the final out.

Game 6 -- Braves 3, A’s 2: Ronald Acuña had a pair of home runs in the victory.

Game 7 -- Braves 13, A’s 2: Michael Harris played a key role in the team’s win.

Game 8 -- Braves 3, Pirates 1: The bullpen shut the door on the Pirates in the first of a four-game series.

Game 9 -- Braves 4, Pirates 2: Spencer Strider and Dansby Swanson keyed the Braves’ win.

Game 10 -- Braves 10, Pirates 4: Ozzie Albies’ grand slam highlighted an eight-run seventh inning as the team erased a 4-2 deficit.

Game 11 -- Braves 5, Pirates 3: Adam Duvall’s two-homer game powered Atlanta and completed a four-game sweep.

Game 12 -- Braves 9, Nationals 5: Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs in the first game of a three-game series in Washington.

Game 13 -- Braves 10, Nationals 4: The Braves played their first game without injured second baseman Ozzie Albies, but his replacement Orlando Arcia stepped in and hit one of the team’s five home runs.

Game 14 -- Braves 8, Nationals 2: Austin Riley hit two home runs and Spencer Strider struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame announces 100-player ballot
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Kyle Muller, out of sight in Gwinnett, is making real progress
16h ago
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
7h ago
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
7h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
12h ago
The Latest
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
7h ago
Poll: What’s most impressive stat in Braves’ 13-game win streak?
14h ago
Braves’ Kyle Muller, out of sight in Gwinnett, is making real progress
16h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top