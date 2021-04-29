Freeman hitting .320 since move to No. 2 in Braves order

So far, so good.
The Braves’ batting order change that moved Freddie Freeman up to No. 2 has worked. Since the change April 13, Freeman has hit .320 (16-for-50) in 14 games. That included going 4-for-5 in Thursday’s 10-0 win over the Cubs.
Batting No. 3 in the 10 games before the change, Freeman hit .143 (5-for-35) and did not have a multi-hit game.
Freeman batted No. 2 last season in 26 games and hit .390 (39-for-100).
Speaking of Freeman
Thursday was Freeman’s 15th career four-hit game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was Freeman’s 10th career game with at least four hits and at least one home run. That is the fourth-most such games in franchise history. All three players with more are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Hank Aaron had 26, Chipper Jones had 20 and Eddie Mathews had 14.
Time change
The Blue Jays have moved their first pitch times for Friday and Saturday to 7:37 p.m. They were scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
Starters
The Braves will start Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.20 ERA) against the Blue Jays on Friday. He will face Robbie Ray (0-1, 2.81). Charlie Morton will start Saturday, and Ian Anderson will start Sunday. The Blue Jays have not announced starters for Friday and Saturday.