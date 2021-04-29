Freeman hitting .320 since move to No. 2 in Braves order

Thursday was Freeman’s 15th career four-hit game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was Freeman’s 10th career game with at least four hits and at least one home run. That is the fourth-most such games in franchise history. All three players with more are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Hank Aaron had 26, Chipper Jones had 20 and Eddie Mathews had 14.

Time change

The Blue Jays have moved their first pitch times for Friday and Saturday to 7:37 p.m. They were scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Starters

The Braves will start Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.20 ERA) against the Blue Jays on Friday. He will face Robbie Ray (0-1, 2.81). Charlie Morton will start Saturday, and Ian Anderson will start Sunday. The Blue Jays have not announced starters for Friday and Saturday.