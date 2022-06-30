Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative

The Braves, however, never have appeared to start – or continue – the narrative that Close didn’t communicate an offer to Freeman. That information first appeared in Gottlieb’s tweet.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported Freeman fired Close and Excel. That same day, Freeman released a statement to MLB.com that said his representation situation was “fluid.” As of then, he still was listed as being represented by Victor Menocal of Excel in the Major League Baseball Players Association’s system.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the negotiations between Freeman and the Braves reached a head March 12, when Close went to Anthopoulos with an ultimatum. He told the Braves that there were two different contracts the club could choose to offer Freeman. The Braves, the agency said, had one hour to decide which one they would offer.

Those two proposals: five years for $165 million or six years for $175 million. Excel told the Braves that it wanted to resolve Freeman’s free agency by the end of that day.

The Braves declined to offer Freeman either of those two structures. The sides, a person with knowledge of the situation said, agreed to go their separate ways.

Two days later, the Braves traded for Matt Olson. Freeman eventually signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers. But that deal actually is valued at six years and $144 million because of the deferrals. It is worth even less when the difference in Georgia and California state taxes is factored into the equation.

When the lockout ended, the Braves were waiting on Freeman before they began rounding out the rest of their roster as their club was set to report to spring training. They had offered him a five-year, $135 million deal in August. They upped it to five years and $140 million in March, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

During Freeman’s introductory news conference, he said he was “blindsided” by the Braves trading for Olson. However, Excel and the Braves had agreed to move on after the team decided not to take either contract proposal.

Excel represents Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. Swanson on Tuesday told the AJC that he will never leave Excel. He is a free agent at season’s end.