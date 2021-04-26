Freddie Freeman ‘not concerned’ by Braves’ mediocre start

In times like these, it’s important to remember the Braves have 141 games to go.
The Braves weren’t just swept in Sunday’s doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. They were embarrassed, failing to score in both seven-inning games. The offense mustered only one hit total. Madison Bumgarner pitched a no-hitter in Game 2, upstaging Zac Gallen’s one-hit shutout in Game 1.
And so the Braves, who had arguably the best offensive season in franchise history during the 2020 campaign, hit rock bottom offensively in 2021. It didn’t help that their pitching wasn’t lights out, either. Starter Bryse Wilson was below average in the first game. Starter Drew Smyly struggled in Game 2, allowing five runs in the first inning.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@
Overall, the Braves dropped to 9-12. It’s a frustrating start for a team with World Series aspirations, but the group hasn’t lost sight of how much talent is in the clubhouse. Just ask first baseman and team spokesman Freddie Freeman, who’s almost always calm and collected during trying times.
“It’s three weeks into the season, I’m not concerned,” Freeman said. “We still have 141 games to go. We do need to start hitting. We haven’t been consistent at all. I’m an offensive player, so it’s on us to get going right now and get back in this thing. (Sunday) was on the offense.”
Braves stats
Entering Sunday, the Braves had scored four or more runs in eight of nine games since changing their lineup April 13. Consider the doubleheader a highly noticed bump in the road, but it was just one day. These Braves have already shown how quickly they can flip the script, like responding to a 13-4 loss to the Cubs with a 13-4 victory over the Cubs just over a week ago.
The Braves will try to get back on track Monday when they open a four-game series against those very Cubs at Truist Park.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.