Freddie Freeman ‘not concerned’ by Braves’ mediocre start

“It’s three weeks into the season, I’m not concerned,” Freeman said. “We still have 141 games to go. We do need to start hitting. We haven’t been consistent at all. I’m an offensive player, so it’s on us to get going right now and get back in this thing. (Sunday) was on the offense.”

Entering Sunday, the Braves had scored four or more runs in eight of nine games since changing their lineup April 13. Consider the doubleheader a highly noticed bump in the road, but it was just one day. These Braves have already shown how quickly they can flip the script, like responding to a 13-4 loss to the Cubs with a 13-4 victory over the Cubs just over a week ago.

The Braves will try to get back on track Monday when they open a four-game series against those very Cubs at Truist Park.

