Braves’ lineup adjustment producing improved results

When Braves manager Brian Snitker reorganization his lineup April 13, he said he hoped the fresh look would give his offense a jolt. Six games later, the team has gone 3-3, but the offense has appeared improved.
First baseman Freddie Freeman moved back to the No. 2 spot, where he shined during his MVP season a year ago. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna replaced him as the No. 3 hitter. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud moved to cleanup. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was struggling hitting second, was bumped down the lineup, though he’s been out hurt the past two days.
In the past six games, the Braves have scored at least five runs five times. They’re averaging exactly seven runs in those six games, an average helped by their 13-4 crushing of the Cubs Sunday. The Braves had lost by the same score a day prior, which was their worst offensive day since the new lineup’s implementation.
In the 10 games prior to the lineup change, the Braves averaged only 3.9 runs per game. They were held to two or fewer runs four times. Despite the injuries, there’s no doubt the new-look lineup is faring better than the previous iteration.
Now, the Braves need it to translate to more wins. They’ll resume play Tuesday when they open a two-game series in New York against the Yankees, who at 5-10 hold the worst record in the American League.
