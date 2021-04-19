Braves’ lineup adjustment producing improved results

First baseman Freddie Freeman moved back to the No. 2 spot, where he shined during his MVP season a year ago. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna replaced him as the No. 3 hitter. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud moved to cleanup. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was struggling hitting second, was bumped down the lineup, though he’s been out hurt the past two days.

In the past six games, the Braves have scored at least five runs five times. They’re averaging exactly seven runs in those six games, an average helped by their 13-4 crushing of the Cubs Sunday. The Braves had lost by the same score a day prior, which was their worst offensive day since the new lineup’s implementation.