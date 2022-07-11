Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson among $100-million players not on All-Star teams

Pitching star Max Scherzer of the Mets is not on the NL roster either. Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks because of an oblique injury, and that lengthy absence is why the three-time Cy Young Award winner won’t be an All-Star in his first season with the New York Mets. The NL starter in last year’s game, Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA prior to Monday night.

Scherzer is making a season-record $43.3 million in the first of his $130 million, three-year deal.

Among others missing from the All-Star rosters so far:

— Corey Seager ($325 million, 10 years). The Texas Rangers shortstop and 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers has four homers his last five games and is hitting .245 with 19 homers and 45 RBIs.

— Wander Franco ($182 million, 11 years with club option for 12th). The 21-year-old shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays is hitting .260 in 58 games. He just went on the injured list with a wrist injury and missed much of June with a right quadriceps strain.

— Kris Bryant ($182 million, 7 years). The left fielder/DH has been limited to 29 games in his debut with the Colorado Rockies after two IL stints because of lower back issues.

— Marcus Semien ($175 million, 7 years). After not hitting his first homer until May 28, in his 44th game with Texas, he has 10 homers his last 33 games. His 45 homers last season with Toronto set an MLB record for a second baseman.

The others are Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, Boston second baseman Trevor Story, Toronto right-handers José Berríos and Kevin Gausman, Seattle lefty and 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, and shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.

Yordan Álvarez, the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year, signed a $115 million, six-year contract last month. The Houston Astros DH has 26 homers and 60 RBIs but was put on the IL with a hand injury Sunday, the same day he was named to his first All-Star team. So he won’t play either.

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager watches the flight of his run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) makes the catch on a popup by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story for the final out of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm