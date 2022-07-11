ajc logo
Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson among $100-million players not on All-Star teams

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, talk with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson after Olson hit a single during the ninth inning at Truist Park Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By News services
Updated 40 minutes ago

None of the 16 players who signed deals worth at least $100 million in the offseason, whether in free agency or to stay with their teams, is set to play July 19 at Dodger Stadium in baseball’s All-Star game.

The Braves’ Matt Olson and former Braves great Freddie Freeman are among the 16.

Olson ($168 million, eight years) was traded from Oakland to the Braves in the spring to replace the departed Freeman at first base, Olson immediately signed a long-term deal with Atlanta and is hitting .254 with 13 homers and 49 RBIs.

Freeman ($162 million, six years), a World Series champion with the Braves last season, he is hitting .304 with 11 homers and 54 RBIs in Los Angeles, but four of his Dodgers teammates are on the NL All-Star squad.

Players could still be named to the teams before the game as injury replacements.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Pitching star Max Scherzer of the Mets is not on the NL roster either. Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks because of an oblique injury, and that lengthy absence is why the three-time Cy Young Award winner won’t be an All-Star in his first season with the New York Mets. The NL starter in last year’s game, Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA prior to Monday night.

Scherzer is making a season-record $43.3 million in the first of his $130 million, three-year deal.

Among others missing from the All-Star rosters so far:

— Corey Seager ($325 million, 10 years). The Texas Rangers shortstop and 2020 World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers has four homers his last five games and is hitting .245 with 19 homers and 45 RBIs.

— Wander Franco ($182 million, 11 years with club option for 12th). The 21-year-old shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays is hitting .260 in 58 games. He just went on the injured list with a wrist injury and missed much of June with a right quadriceps strain.

— Kris Bryant ($182 million, 7 years). The left fielder/DH has been limited to 29 games in his debut with the Colorado Rockies after two IL stints because of lower back issues.

— Marcus Semien ($175 million, 7 years). After not hitting his first homer until May 28, in his 44th game with Texas, he has 10 homers his last 33 games. His 45 homers last season with Toronto set an MLB record for a second baseman.

The others are Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, Boston second baseman Trevor Story, Toronto right-handers José Berríos and Kevin Gausman, Seattle lefty and 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, and shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.

Yordan Álvarez, the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year, signed a $115 million, six-year contract last month. The Houston Astros DH has 26 homers and 60 RBIs but was put on the IL with a hand injury Sunday, the same day he was named to his first All-Star team. So he won’t play either.

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager watches the flight of his run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) makes the catch on a popup by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story for the final out of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

New York Mets' Max Scherzer throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

