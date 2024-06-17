Former Braves instructor, mentor Mike Brumley dies

Brumley played for six teams from 1987-95. Brumley was a second-round pick by the Red Sox in 1983 and was part of a trade before reaching the majors. He was part of the deal with the Cubs with relief ace Dennis Eckersley for first baseman Bill Buckner in May 1984.

Brumley made his major league debut with Chicago in 1987 and later played for the Tigers (1989), Red Sox (1991-92), Astros (1993, 1995), Athletics (1994) and Mariners (1020-13). He batted .206 with three homers and 38 RBIs in 295 major league games. He also was a coach for the Cubs in 2014 and had minor league instructor jobs with the Rangers (2005-07) and Dodgers (2009).

“It’s going to be tough going forward,” Riley said. “Just from a mental standpoint and trying to figure things out. Just have to pray harder and lean on God as much as possible. It’s in his hands. But just a tragic loss.”

The Mariners posted on social media. “We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners player and coach, Mike Brumley. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones. Mike’s impact on the field, in our organization and across baseball, was felt by generations of players.”

Before being drafted, Brumley was the starting shortstop of Texas’ Men’s College World Series-winning team in 1983 that featured Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi and Bruce Ruffin.