Braves’ Sean Murphy named NL Player of the Week

Braves catcher Sean Murphy was named the National League Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Murphy hit .360 (9-for-25) with one double, three home runs, 12 RBI, five walks, five runs scored, a .760 slugging percentage and a .515 on-base percentage for the week. He led the majors in RBIs. He ranked fourth in the NL in on-base percentage, was tied for fifth in total bases (19), tied for sixth in hits, and was seventh in slugging.
Murphy opened the week with a two-homer, six-RBI performance in the Braves’ 9-8 victory over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday. He had his fourth multi-hit game of the week in a 9-4 loss to the Orioles Friday, including his ninth homer of the season while driving in all four of the Braves’ runs.
It is Murphy’s first Player of the Week award. The last Brave to be honored was Matt Olson in the final week of last season. Murphy is the first Braves catcher to win the award wince Brian McCann in July 2013.
Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida won the American League Player of the Week.
