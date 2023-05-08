Braves’ Sean Murphy named NL Player of the Week

Murphy hit .360 (9-for-25) with one double, three home runs, 12 RBI, five walks, five runs scored, a .760 slugging percentage and a .515 on-base percentage for the week. He led the majors in RBIs. He ranked fourth in the NL in on-base percentage, was tied for fifth in total bases (19), tied for sixth in hits, and was seventh in slugging.

Murphy opened the week with a two-homer, six-RBI performance in the Braves’ 9-8 victory over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on Monday. He had his fourth multi-hit game of the week in a 9-4 loss to the Orioles Friday, including his ninth homer of the season while driving in all four of the Braves’ runs.