FanDuel Sports Network to offer Spanish-language Braves broadcast

Braves fans will have a Spanish-language option to watch games on FanDuel Sports Network this season.

Starting with opening day March 27, FanDuel Sports Network will provide a Spanish broadcast for its Braves games that will be accessible through its second audio program (SAP).

“Braves Country has a diverse and thriving Spanish-speaking community passionate about Los Bravos and our players,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “As we work with our partners to bring fans closer to the team this season than ever before, this addition will help meet fans where they are and make Braves baseball even more accessible.”