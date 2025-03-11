Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
FanDuel Sports Network to offer Spanish-language Braves broadcast

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (center) reacts as he talks with outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (left) and second base Ozzie Albies (right) during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February 17, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

1 hour ago

Braves fans will have a Spanish-language option to watch games on FanDuel Sports Network this season.

Starting with opening day March 27, FanDuel Sports Network will provide a Spanish broadcast for its Braves games that will be accessible through its second audio program (SAP).

“Braves Country has a diverse and thriving Spanish-speaking community passionate about Los Bravos and our players,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. “As we work with our partners to bring fans closer to the team this season than ever before, this addition will help meet fans where they are and make Braves baseball even more accessible.”

The broadcaster will be Franciso X. Rivera, who started calling MLB games for Fox Deportes in 2006. He has done play-by-play for the Los Angeles broadcast team for ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Latin America. He has also called NFL, MLS, NBA and NHL games.

“I feel honored to earn a full-time role calling Atlanta Braves games and to contribute to my FanDuel Sports Network family,” Rivera said in a statement. “The first World Series I watched as a kid was the Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays in 1992. I have seen firsthand how the Latino community is so tied to the sports culture in Atlanta during my previous visits to call the Super Bowl and Mexico National Team soccer games. I’m looking forward to serving as an ambassador for this city, this team and Braves fans throughout the Southeast.”

