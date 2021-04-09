Ehire Adrianza officially rejoins Braves, Johan Camargo optioned

- The Braves are going for their fifth consecutive home-opener win Friday against the Phillies. They haven’t lost a home opener at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 as SunTrust Park.

- Snitker is hopeful reliever Chris Martin will be available Saturday. Martin, who’s been out the past few days after experiencing numbness in his fingers during his most recent outing, was working out during Snitker’s media availability Friday. It’s a relief for the Braves that their best right-handed reliever won’t require time on the injured list.

- When asked about veteran Pablo Sandoval’s impact - Sandoval already has hit two timely pinch-hit homers - shortstop Dansby Swanson raved about the three-time World Series winner.

“I noticed it, and I think everybody on the team felt it when he first got over here last year,” Swanson said. “More than just his ability to pinch-hit or provide a good at-bat off the bench, it’s the winning attitude. It’s the mindset. He’s been there, done that.

“This is a hard game, right? And he was able to win three World Series in a matter of five years. That is remarkable. People will search for one in their entire career, and he was able to get three in five, if I’m not mistaken. And having someone with that kind of experience, it’s almost unexplainable how important and valuable he is to us.

“You can learn so much from him without even speaking to him. And then when you speak to him, you learn that much more. I’m very grateful he’s here. I know everyone else is as well. He just has an awesome personality to be around. He’s someone who’s willing to teach you about the game. Willing to listen, but also understands how to get the most out of each guy. Very thankful he’s here and looking to learn from him more and more every day.”

- “We haven’t clicked at all, honestly,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said of the team’s offense. “It’s pretty amazing we won a series on the road (in Washington).” Freeman thinks the Braves’ coming stretch, which includes 10 consecutive games against the Phillies, Marlins and Cubs, will be a good opportunity to hit their stride. The Braves already have had three off-days before playing their seventh game, so it will be a chance to get back into a routine.

- “I don’t know that you’re going to see a 100-win team, or even a 95-win team, out of the National League East,” Freeman said. “It’s a great division. The teams are getting better and better.”

The reigning NL MVP always is complimentary of the Braves’ division, which is stacked with star power and ace-level pitching. Freeman expects the division race to come down to the wire. The Braves will get a chance at payback beginning Friday when they host the Phillies, who swept them last weekend, in a three-game series that ends Sunday.