Eddie Rosario’s late home run sparks Braves’ extra-innings comeback win

“I feel blessed,” Rosario said. “I want to say thank you to Braves Country. I love it. I love it all the time when they say my name. It feels great.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

2. Rosario hit .183 with a .555 OPS in 67 games with Washington, leading to his release. The Braves were dealing with a short-handed outfield and decided to bring him back to where he played from July 2021 through the 2023 season. He’s hit .179 (5-for-28) in eight games, though he’s had a couple of clutch moments already.

“It’s been good; we’re searching for offense,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s got a baseball card. Thought maybe bringing him back here was kind of an easy choice, especially to add another left-handed bat where we’re kind of short. You just never know. A guy gets let go and a sense of urgency comes a little bit. We may get the best version of him.”

Rosario’s home run was his first at Truist Park since Sept. 8, 2023. Whatever happens in his latest stint with the club, Rosario always will be beloved as the 2021 National League Championship Series MVP during the team’s World Series run.

3. The Braves won it in the 10th after Zack Short laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced ghost runner Adam Duvall to third, then second baseman Ozzie Albies provided the winning sacrifice fly. Outfielder Jarred Kelenic had previously executed a sacrifice bunt in the eighth, meaning the club matched its 2023 total in one game (and has four sacrifice bunts in 2024).

It’s simple: The team is more inclined to use small ball because of its personnel. This just hasn’t been one of the mashing clubs of recent seasons. This one needs to manufacture runs through other means than slugging.

“It’s a different team than what it has been the last couple years,” Snitker said. “A guy like (Orlando) Arcia was slugging last year. He’s not this year. Those guys that (bunted) today, that needs to be part of their arsenal. They wanted to do it. Having that want-to-do-it is the biggest obstacle in getting that job done.”

4. Starter Charlie Morton allowed one run over six innings, and he easily could’ve pitched six scoreless if not for Adam Duvall’s miscue in right field that turned Masyn Winn’s double into a triple that resulted in a run. Morton had sputtered in his past couple of starts before the All-Star break – and he’s had an up-and-down campaign in his age 40 season – but he did a nice job Saturday. He lowered his season ERA back below 4.00 (3.92).

Morton was happy with how he located his fastball and threw his breaking ball for strikes. He also benefited from phenomenal defense behind him, especially from third baseman Austin Riley and first baseman Matt Olson, who made multiple superb defensive plays during the afternoon.

Olson had perhaps the most important defensive play: In the top of the 10th, he snagged a liner hit by Alec Burleson and stepped on first base for an unassisted double play that set up the Braves’ walk-off victory.

5. The Braves face an on-paper “easier” schedule in the second half. Their second-half opponents had a .492 winning percentage before the All-Star break, which means the Braves have the seventh-easiest schedule the rest of the way (third easiest in the NL behind only the Giants at .479 and Padres at .487).

Stat to know

7-3 (The Braves have won seven of 10 extra-innings games this season.)

Quotable

“He’s got no pulse, that’s for sure.” – Snitker on Rosario playing up to the moment

Up next

The Braves and Cardinals will play each other again Saturday evening, with Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.71) facing Sonny Gray (9-6, 3.34).