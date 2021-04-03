Dusty Baker on All-Star game move: ‘This is what Hank would have liked’

MLB is “finalizing a new host city” for the All-Star game and will announce the site “shortly,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday. The game had been scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park.

Within hours of the decision to move the game out of Georgia, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett wrote to Manfred asking that his city be considered as the new site, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“It is a particularly appropriate location to honor Hank Aaron, who is a revered and beloved former Milwaukeean,” Barrett wrote.

Baker, who played for the Braves from 1968 through 1975, commended MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game and related events.

“My opinion is that it’s a positive move by Major League Baseball to support voting rights,” Baker said. “That was a pretty big and bold move by baseball. I’m proud of the fact that they stood by the voting rights of people.”