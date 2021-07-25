Drew Waters hits home run in third consecutive game for Gwinnett

Drew Waters hit a home run in the third straight game as the Gwinnett Stripers (36-35) beat the Norfolk Tides (25-41) 5-2 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Waters also made a leaping catch to rob Stevie Wilkerson of a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Waters has 15 extra-base hits this month (nine doubles, one triple, five home runs).
Gwinnett’s Alex Jackson hit an RBI single into the right field corner off Dean Kremer to score Cristian Pache for a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Waters’ seventh-inning solo homer, his eighth of the season, and an RBI fielder’s choice by Travis Snider raised the Stripers’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh.
A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many opportunities.
The Stripers have won 10 of their last 11 games to go above the .500 mark for the first time since June 22.
Braves catching prospect William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single, but his six-game RBI streak ended.