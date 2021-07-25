Drew Waters hits home run in third consecutive game for Gwinnett

Gwinnett’s Alex Jackson hit an RBI single into the right field corner off Dean Kremer to score Cristian Pache for a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Waters’ seventh-inning solo homer, his eighth of the season, and an RBI fielder’s choice by Travis Snider raised the Stripers’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh.

A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many opportunities.