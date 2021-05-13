ajc logo
Davidson leads Stripers to shutout victory

Atlanta Braves' Tucker Davidson, makes his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)
Atlanta Braves' Tucker Davidson, makes his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Atlanta Braves | 51 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tucker Davidson earned his second win of the season as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Louisville Bats 5-0 at home Wednesday.

Davidson (2-0) pitched seven innings and holds a 0.64 ERA through his two starts for the Stripers (6-2).

Ryan Goins led the Stripers offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Travis Demeritte led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit solo shot to left-center, his fourth, for the Stripers’ first home run at Coolray Field this season. Orlando Arcia doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

