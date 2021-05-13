Davidson leads Stripers to shutout victory

Davidson (2-0) pitched seven innings and holds a 0.64 ERA through his two starts for the Stripers (6-2).

Ryan Goins led the Stripers offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Travis Demeritte led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit solo shot to left-center, his fourth, for the Stripers’ first home run at Coolray Field this season. Orlando Arcia doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games.