Dale Murphy, Fred McGriff to find out Hall of Fame decision Sunday

The announcement will be 8 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego and aired on the MLB Network.

Also being considered on the Contemporary ballot are Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling. The Contemporary ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1980 to the present. A 16-member committee will consider the candidates and any player receiving votes on at least 75% of all ballots cast will earn induction into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. Those elected will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 23, along with any electees who emerge from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, which will be announced on Jan. 24.