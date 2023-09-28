BreakingNews
Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By AJC Sports
Not everyone fully appreciates history.

Or at least a short delay to recognize a moment in time.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. founded the 40-home run, 70-stolen base club in an extra-inning win over the Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday. He became the first player in Major League history to hit the milestone marks in home runs and stolen bases in a season.

The Braves and their fans took a moment to celebrate the historic achievement. After stealing second base in the bottom of the 10th inning of a tied game, Acuña pulled the base from the ground and raised it over his head. It was quickly replaced by the grounds crew. As he savored the moment, fans stood and cheered. As they did, the Braves played a short highlight video of Acuña’s historic accomplishment on the scoreboard.

Marquee Sports Network Cubs broadcasters Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies didn’t take kindly to the delay.

They had the following exchange:

Sciambi: “And we’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?”

Deshaies: “Can we get the base after the game? This is pretty absurd. It’s a hell of an accomplishment.”

Sciambi: “Totally, but you can’t stop the game to run a highlight montage.”

Shortly after the game resumed, Ozzie Albies singled to score Acuña with the winning run in the 6-5 victory. The Braves win knocked the Cubs from a playoff position with days remaining in the regular season.

Sciambi was the play-by-play announcer for the Braves on SportsSouth and FSN South from 2007-09. He left for ESPN. Deshaies spent 12 years in the majors as a left-handed pitcher, mostly for the Astros.

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
