Chris Martin returns to Braves’ bullpen

Right-hander Chris Martin returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list. Martin made three appearances in Triple-A during his rehab stint. Starter Bryse Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot.

Martin’s return was highly anticipated. The veteran righty has been out with shoulder inflammation and hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since April 4. Martin is a crucial part of the Braves’ bullpen, and the team sorely missed him over the past five weeks.