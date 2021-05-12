Chris Martin returns to Braves’ bullpen

The Braves’ bullpen received an adrenaline shot Wednesday.
Right-hander Chris Martin returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list. Martin made three appearances in Triple-A during his rehab stint. Starter Bryse Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a roster spot.
Martin’s return was highly anticipated. The veteran righty has been out with shoulder inflammation and hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since April 4. Martin is a crucial part of the Braves’ bullpen, and the team sorely missed him over the past five weeks.
Martin has been immensely valuable since the Braves acquired him at the 2019 trade deadline. He owns a 2.65 ERA with a 43:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 games.
Right-hander Shane Greene, whom the Braves signed over the weekend, will soon begin his own buildup in Triple-A. So while the team’s bullpen has had its issues, there are reinforcements on the way.
“I’m happy for Greeney, for him to come back to us,” left-hander A.J. Minter said. “He was such a valuable piece last year. I know he’s going to be again this year. And Martin, he’s been dominant. He’s been consistent as well. We have a long season. I know those guys are going to help us out a bunch and I can’t wait to have them back.”