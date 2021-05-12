ajc logo
Chris Martin records scoreless inning in Gwinnett outing

Kyle Wright is 0-2 at Gwinnett. AJC file photo
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Staff reports

Chris Martin pitched a scoreless inning during his injury-rehab assignment from the Braves but the Gwinnett Stripers lost their home opener 4-0 to Louisville Tuesday night in Triple-A baseball in Lawrenceville.

Martin allowed a hit but struck out two.

Stripers starter Kyle Wright fell to 0-2 after pitching five innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits. All three runs came in the first inning. Wright walked two and struck out five. He has a 5.40 ERA.

Drew Waters recorded two of Gwinnett’s three hits, stroking singles in the first and ninth.

Jasseel De La Cruz and Victor Arano also pitched scoreless innings for the Stripers (5-2).

Gwinnett’s Orlando Arcia singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

