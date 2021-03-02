Chipper Jones reminds Freddie Freeman: ‘You’re still missing one thing’

“I was talking to Chipper today, and he said, ‘You’ve got every award now, but you’re still missing one thing,’” Freeman said. “I said, ‘Yep. I know it. And I’m coming for it.’ We’re getting closer and closer. We have the right team, the right personnel, the right coaching staff and the right front office. We’re set up perfectly to achieve goals here. I can probably match Chipper in pretty much everything here and get that World Series ring. ... The awards don’t change anything. I have one goal and that’s to win the World Series.”

The 2021 Braves might offer Freeman’s best chance to date. They return the core of the 2020 team along with more internal growth and veteran rotation upgrades. If the Braves finally break through this postseason, Freeman undoubtedly will be at the center of it all. And his legacy would change forever because of it.