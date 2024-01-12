Charlie Culberson will be in Braves minor-league camp ... as a pitcher

He’ll be in minor-league camp, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (The New York Post first reported this.) He is not a non-roster invitee who will begin in major-league spring training.

Over a big-league career that began in 2012, Culberson has made eight appearances in the position-player-called-upon-to-pitch role. He’s allowed one earned run over 7-1/3 innings, with one strikeout and three walks.

At Triple-A Gwinnett last year, he permitted two earned runs over 3-2/3 innings across four appearances on the mound.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Perhaps more important than any of that: One of his fastballs in 2018 clocked 93.7 mph. Another was 93.6 mph. According to Baseball Savant, these are his hardest-thrown pitches in the majors. And in his final Triple-A appearance last season, he topped out at 93.1 mph.

Maybe he can muster more velocity.

Culberson, who turns 35 in April, spent multiple stints as the Braves’ utility infielder in 2023. He received only one at-bat.

Culberson is beloved by some Braves fans because he had some great moments for the club in previous years. But at this point, he would have a difficult time earning a major-league job with any club.

So he’ll try pitching.