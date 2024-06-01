Atlanta Braves

Can Alex Anthopoulos hit another home run for Braves this trade deadline?

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias is greeted by general manager Alex Anthopoulos after throwing in the bullpen during the first full-squad spring training workout at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, February, 20, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias is greeted by general manager Alex Anthopoulos after throwing in the bullpen during the first full-squad spring training workout at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, February, 20, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

If any lead decision maker has earned faith leading into the trade deadline, it’s Alex Anthopoulos.

After all, the Braves’ president of baseball operations conducted perhaps the greatest deadline in history in 2021, when Ronald Acuña Jr.’s ACL tear prompted him to retool the team’s outfield with Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

A World Series championship followed. And here the Braves are again, missing Acuña after he tore his other ACL last weekend. They’re sputtering, falling behind in the National League East while their offense looks shockingly inept.

Trade season is weeks away, but the situation is ripe for an Anthopoulos special.

“We have all the faith in the world (in Anthopoulos),” third baseman Austin Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “What he’s done in the past (speaks) for itself. He’s always working, always thinking in different ways how to get better. There’s a reason I’m a player and he’s a GM. He’s really good at it, so you trust whatever way he goes and you buy into that.”

Anthopoulos shouldn’t need to blow up his outfield this time – at the very least, he has Michael Harris II in center field – but if new everyday players Jarred Kelenic and Duvall, who previously formed a left-field platoon, don’t produce, Anthopoulos will be pursuing another outfielder later this summer (he could be regardless).

There’s nothing easier to acquire in July than corner outfielders. They’re typically available in abundance at the trade deadline. The Braves players will focus on today, as they’re supposed to, but outside focus will shift to trades in the coming weeks – and that would’ve been the case even if Acuña was healthy and the team didn’t need an additional starter. Trades always are part of the summer conversation, whether you’re a contender or seller.

“I’m going to do my job and let (Anthopoulos) worry about being GM,” catcher Sean Murphy told the AJC. “So he’ll do what he thinks he needs to do. In the meantime, it’s the next guy. We’ll play with these guys in the clubhouse today and not worry about who or what it might look like at the deadline. Alex is going to do what Alex is going to do, and we’re going to play ball.”

Anthopoulos joked around about trades during a recent 680 The Fan interview, but everyone knows they’re inevitable. Anthopoulos always has upgraded his team at the deadline, often at a minimal cost of prospect capital (which will need to be the case here given the Braves’ modest, at best, farm system).

In 2018, with his team serving as baseball’s most pleasant surprise, Anthopoulos added Duvall and starter Kevin Gausman. A year later, the Braves, desperate for bullpen help, added relievers Chris Martin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.

In 2021, the Braves made history with their deadline. In 2022, they acquired their future closer Raisel Iglesias, along with depth in outfielder Robbie Grossman and infielder Ehire Adrianza. Last year, the Braves added infielder Nicky Lopez and relievers Pierce Johnson and Brad Hand.

“I’ve always said the only thing he’s guilty of is probably working too hard to try to make this club better every chance he gets,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s nice in my situation because I don’t have to worry about it. I know if it’s out there, and he can find it, he’s going to do it.”

It might not be a splash, but the Braves will make a move – probably multiple – by July’s end. No one better understands the potential rewards of being aggressive on the trade market.

“We definitely trust him,” Harris told the AJC. “He’s only proven himself every year. We have no choice but to trust him. And we know he’s going to – if he does get anybody – he’s going to get a guy who’s going to mesh well with us and make this clubhouse better, so obviously we just have to take care of what we can with the people we have and try to win ballgames.”

Fans have started speculating. Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, under contractual control through 2026, makes sense, especially with Anthopoulos’ connection to his former assistant Perry Minasian, who runs the Angels. A’s outfielder Brent Rooker is in town this weekend; like Riley, he’s a Mississippi-area guy who attended Mississippi State and was born in the Memphis suburb of Germantown. There will be more options as teams determine their status; players such as Ward and Rooker are on the higher end of the market and will have lots of suitors.

If the Braves are adding a starter, Paul Blackburn (A’s), Tyler Anderson (Angels), Erick Fedde (White Sox) are among speculated fits who are on downward-spiraling clubs. The reality is that Anthopoulos typically acquires lesser-discussed players. It wouldn’t be any surprise if that’s the case this July. Consider how many of his trades, from Gausman to Melancon to the outfielders to Iglesias, basically came out of nowhere to outsiders.

What is certain: The individual(s) will be snug clubhouse fits, an extremely important element of any Braves acquisition.

“It’s a big thing we focus on,” Riley said. “Alex does a good job, and we’ve all bought into (wanting to be) good players with good makeup, really good dudes. We’re with each other so much in the clubhouse. That goes a long way.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta water outage: Residents blast city response as crews work on repairs1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Social media fury erupts as Atlanta water outage drags on
37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Saturday (with...

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta is no stranger to water main breaks, some of them major
The Latest

Reynaldo Lopez lowers NL-best ERA to 1.73 as Braves beat A’s
AJC’s MLB power rankings: Slumping Braves must navigate without Ronald Acuña
Watch: Setting up Braves-A’s series and wondering when offense will come to life
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?