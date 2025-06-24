Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Schwellenbach achieves greater success in second start against Mets

Atlanta’s starting pitcher is now tied with Paul Skenes, Max Fried and Logan Webb for the most quality starts in MLB.
Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach limited the New York Mets to two runs in seven innings during Atlanta's 3-2 victory on Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (Pamela Smith/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach limited the New York Mets to two runs in seven innings during Atlanta's 3-2 victory on Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (Pamela Smith/AP)
By Olivia Sayer
1 hour ago

NEW YORK — With Chris Sale sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Braves desperately need good outings from their front-line starters.

And Spencer Schwellenbach got the message.

The right-hander limited the Mets to two runs Monday night in seven innings of the Braves’ 3-2 victory. The start was his second consecutive against the club’s division rival, and he was even better this time than six days earlier.

ExploreNo Sale: Braves ace out indefinitely after suffering rib injury

“It was a lot different,” Schwellenbach said. “A lot of different pitches. I learned that I don’t have to throw the same pitches to the same hitters. I can switch that up and be unpredictable.”

Schwellenbach was efficient, averaging less than 13 pitches per inning. He intentionally stayed in the zone — with over 65% of his pitches going for strikes — and trusted catcher Sean Murphy to sequence in a way that would get outs.

He also utilized his arsenal more evenly than his last outing against the Mets. Schwellenbach’s fastball was his most frequent pitch, and he threw it only seven more times than the next closest one, a sinker.

In his previous start, Schwellenbach went to his fastball 41 times, which was 23 more than any other pitch.

“He’s got such a big assortment,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He mixes his pitches well, and I don’t know that he has to have a specific plan. “He has a good awareness of what’s working on that given night.”

ExploreBraves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach sure looks like a future All-Star

Schwellenbach can get overshadowed on a team that has Sale, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, and flamethrower Spencer Strider in the same starting rotation. But Schwellenbach’s performance has been on par with the two All-Stars.

The 25-year-old is tied with the Pirates’ Paul Skenes, the Yankees’ Max Fried and the Giants’ Logan Webb for the most quality starts — at least six innings of three earned runs or less — in MLB. He also leads MLB in innings pitched and is tied with Webb for the greatest number of starts lasting at least seven innings.

Those accomplishments more than warrant an All-Star nod for Schwellenbach, according to his teammates.

ExploreRead more about the Braves

“For sure,” said Ronald Acuña Jr., whose solo home run in the third inning helped give Schwellenbach an early lead.

Schwellenbach said earning the first All-Star recognition of his young career would be “awesome,” but he has bigger goals in mind — the starter wants to throw around 200 innings, something he is on pace for, and more important, he wants the Braves to win games.

And attempts for the team to achieve that accomplishment will start Tuesday with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch at Citi Field.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Follow Olivia Sayer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) is congratulated by teammates after being relieved late in the ninth inning during a MLB game against the New York Mets Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Sale delivers masterpiece against Mets, adamant about returning to mound for ninth inning

Chris Sale felt the adrenaline rushing through his body as he walked off the Truist Park mound Wednesday night.

Here’s how Spencer Strider’s slider shut down the Mets

The Braves knew their series with the Mets was a big one, so they brought out their top arms for the three-game set.

Sale shuts down Mets as Braves take series

In his last six starts, Sale is 4-1 over 41 2/3 innings, having allowed four earned runs while striking out 50.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves outfielders Eli White (from left), Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II celebrate after defeating the New York Mets on Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (Pamela Smith/AP)

Ronald Acuña Jr. thrives amid boos as Braves beat Mets again

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. rises in All-Star voting, but teammates lag behind

Braves Report: We meet again, Mets

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?