Bryse Wilson, Sean Newcomb pitch well in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Wilson scattered four hits, recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one walk in his first Triple-A start of the season. Jesse Chavez relieved Wilson and struck out four Knights over two innings. Nate Jones and Sean Newcomb each retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Wilson is 7-0 with a 0.80 ERA in his last seven starts with the Stripers dating back to July 21, 2019.