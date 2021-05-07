Bryse Wilson, Sean Newcomb pitch well in Gwinnett Stripers’ win

Bryse Wilson became the first pitcher in Gwinnett history to win seven consecutive starts on Thursday night, pitching five scoreless innings to lead the Stripers (2-1) to a 4-0 road victory over the Charlotte Knights (1-2).
Wilson scattered four hits, recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one walk in his first Triple-A start of the season. Jesse Chavez relieved Wilson and struck out four Knights over two innings. Nate Jones and Sean Newcomb each retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
Wilson is 7-0 with a 0.80 ERA in his last seven starts with the Stripers dating back to July 21, 2019.
Gwinnett’s Drew Waters picked up his first RBI of the season in the third inning on an RBI groundout scoring Carlos Martinez. In the next at-bat, Orlando Arcia singled home Ender Inciarte to give the Stripers a 2-0 lead. Ryan Goins and Phillip Ervin each added RBIs in the eighth inning.
Inciarte, starting a rehab assignment for the Braves, went 1-for-2 with a double and the run scored.
The teams play again Friday night in Charlotte.