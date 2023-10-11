Bryce Elder will start Game 3 of the NLDS

Atlanta Braves
By
17 minutes ago
Braves right-hander Bryce Elder will start Wednesday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies.

It will be his postseason debut.

Elder has faced the Phillies twice this season, and has allowed four runs over 10-2/3 innings.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The other starting option was AJ Smith-Shawver, the 20-year-old righty who also would’ve his postseason debut. The Braves also could’ve opted for an opener.

Instead, they’ll go with Elder. An All-Star this season, Elder finished with a 3.81 ERA. But he had a 5.11 ERA in the second half.

The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola in Game 3.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

