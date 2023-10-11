Bryce Elder will start Game 3 of the NLDS

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder will start Wednesday’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies.
It will be his postseason debut.
Elder has faced the Phillies twice this season, and has allowed four runs over 10-2/3 innings.
The other starting option was AJ Smith-Shawver, the 20-year-old righty who also would’ve his postseason debut. The Braves also could’ve opted for an opener.
Instead, they’ll go with Elder. An All-Star this season, Elder finished with a 3.81 ERA. But he had a 5.11 ERA in the second half.
The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola in Game 3.
MORE TO COME
