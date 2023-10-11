Bryce Elder will start Game 3 of the NLDS

It will be his postseason debut.

Elder has faced the Phillies twice this season, and has allowed four runs over 10-2/3 innings.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The other starting option was AJ Smith-Shawver, the 20-year-old righty who also would’ve his postseason debut. The Braves also could’ve opted for an opener.

Instead, they’ll go with Elder. An All-Star this season, Elder finished with a 3.81 ERA. But he had a 5.11 ERA in the second half.

The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola in Game 3.

MORE TO COME