Bryce Elder, Drew Waters lead Gwinnett past Memphis

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Bryce Elder had with a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings, holding Memphis to three runs on five hits and one walk, as the Gwinnett Stripers (18-20) beat the Redbirds 4-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The win snapped Gwinnett’s five-game losing streak and Memphis’s six-game winning streak. The Stripers are the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Braves.

Drew Waters drove in Ryan Goins with a two-out single in the seventh to put the Stripers up for good at 4-3. Waters is hitting .300.

Phil Gosselin (2-for-4), Goins (2-for-3) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2-for-3) all had multi-hit nights for Gwinnett.

The 11 strikeouts for Elder topped his previous career high by one, a 10-strikeout performance with High-A Rome on June 3, 2021 at Bowling Green.

Elder is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

