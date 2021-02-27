Brian Snitker: Huascar Ynoa could be huge for Braves again

- “When you’re healthy, everything is easier,” said second baseman Ozzie Albies. The Braves’ spark plug spent the 60-game season either sidelined or bothered by a hand injury. He’s healthy now and, after seeing the Braves come within four innings of a pennant, is determined to help them get over the final hump.

“I have to play for my team,” Albies said. “A W (win) is more important than numbers for me. If you go and win games, get to the World Series, win the World Series, that’s everything. For myself, it’s about playing baseball hard, playing the game right, doing things correctly. A-B-C baseball and winning games.”

- On retaining slugger Marcell Ozuna, Albies said: “That’s a huge, huge move by (general manager) Alex (Anthopoulos). He’s a guy who brings energy and joy to the field and team. We enjoy having him. He’s a great, great guy to have in the lineup. He fit us really well. I’m really excited for this upcoming year with him in the lineup.”

- In depth news, the Braves retained lefty Philip Pfeifer, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, and assigned him to Triple-A. They also signed outfielder (and Macon native) Terrance Gore to a minor-league deal. Gore, a true speedster, has won two titles with the Royals (2015) and Dodgers (2020).