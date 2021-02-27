Brian Snitker: Huascar Ynoa could be huge for Braves again

Right-hander Huascar Ynoa was an unexpected and under-appreciated piece of the 2020 Braves. He helped the Braves through desperate times, covering innings during a period in which few pitchers could.
The rookie owned a 5.82 ERA over nine games (five starts), but the numbers won’t do his impact justice. Ynoa provided a valuable 21-2/3 innings in the shortened season. He was a bit erratic, striking out 17 and walking 13 in that time, but he showed enough to encourage the organization. Ynoa will be a factor again in 2021, starting and relieving.
“He did a great job in the spot starts and coming out of the ‘pen,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a very valuable guy because he’s a multi-inning guy. We’ll probably stretch him out as a starter because you don’t know with injuries and things like that. He’s a very versatile guy. He’s growing up. He’s working on things. He’s going to get better. He’s got a great arm, he’s not scared, and I think he could be a huge, huge guy for us this year.”
The Braves have openings in their bullpen, though Ynoa might begin the season in Triple-A where he could start regularly. But over the course of a full season, expect to see plenty of the 22-year-old in the majors.
Notes from Saturday:
- “When you’re healthy, everything is easier,” said second baseman Ozzie Albies. The Braves’ spark plug spent the 60-game season either sidelined or bothered by a hand injury. He’s healthy now and, after seeing the Braves come within four innings of a pennant, is determined to help them get over the final hump.
“I have to play for my team,” Albies said. “A W (win) is more important than numbers for me. If you go and win games, get to the World Series, win the World Series, that’s everything. For myself, it’s about playing baseball hard, playing the game right, doing things correctly. A-B-C baseball and winning games.”
- On retaining slugger Marcell Ozuna, Albies said: “That’s a huge, huge move by (general manager) Alex (Anthopoulos). He’s a guy who brings energy and joy to the field and team. We enjoy having him. He’s a great, great guy to have in the lineup. He fit us really well. I’m really excited for this upcoming year with him in the lineup.”
- In depth news, the Braves retained lefty Philip Pfeifer, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, and assigned him to Triple-A. They also signed outfielder (and Macon native) Terrance Gore to a minor-league deal. Gore, a true speedster, has won two titles with the Royals (2015) and Dodgers (2020).