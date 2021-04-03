Brian Snitker ‘disappointed’ All-Star game won’t be played in Atlanta

When Snitker was asked what Hank Aaron, his friend, civil rights activist, and Atlanta icon who died in January, would think of MLB’s decision, Snitker said: “I don’t really know what he would say. Hank was a good friend and a good man, but I can’t venture to say how he would react.”

In his statement Friday, Manfred said MLB “will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star legacy projects will move forward.”

MLB is expected to announce its new host city soon. The game was scheduled for July 13. Atlanta last hosted the MLB All-Star game in 2000 at Turner Field.