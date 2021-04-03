Brian Snitker ‘disappointed’ All-Star game won’t be played in Atlanta

Braves manager Brian Snitker addressed Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate its All-Star game and draft from Atlanta in response to the state’s new voting law in a statement Saturday.
Snitker opened his daily Zoom media meeting with the following:
“There’s been a lot of talk about the movement of the All-Star game, and I’m going to get out in front of it: I’m disappointed that it’s not going to be there, but I’m focused on playing baseball and what we have going on this season. Other than being disappointed, that’s pretty much all I’m going to say about it. I’m just ready to talk some baseball. Thank you.”
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision Friday, just over a week after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial voting bill into law. The Braves said they were “deeply disappointed” by MLB’s decision in a statement issued that afternoon. The team didn’t have a game scheduled Friday.
The Braves didn’t make any players available to reporters before they played in Philadelphia at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.
When Snitker was asked what Hank Aaron, his friend, civil rights activist, and Atlanta icon who died in January, would think of MLB’s decision, Snitker said: “I don’t really know what he would say. Hank was a good friend and a good man, but I can’t venture to say how he would react.”
In his statement Friday, Manfred said MLB “will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star legacy projects will move forward.”
MLB is expected to announce its new host city soon. The game was scheduled for July 13. Atlanta last hosted the MLB All-Star game in 2000 at Turner Field.